Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,520.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.67 or 0.06673569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.40 or 0.01407029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00373133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00140741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00561718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00342872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00314714 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

