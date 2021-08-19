Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Update

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

