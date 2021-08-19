Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

MMC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 60,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

