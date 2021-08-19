Marlin Price Reaches $0.0823 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.