MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 157,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $461.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

