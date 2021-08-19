Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

