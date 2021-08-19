Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.73). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $421.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.