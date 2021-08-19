Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Up 47.4% in July

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

