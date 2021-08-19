Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $3,702.41 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,702.41 or 0.07961614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $157.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.45 or 0.00852521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

