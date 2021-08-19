Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day Sells 5,177 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,120.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

