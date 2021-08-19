Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up to $155.41

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $155.41, but opened at $158.59. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $154.14, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

