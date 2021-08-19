Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up to $155.41

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $155.41, but opened at $158.59. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $154.14, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.
The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.72.
About Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).
