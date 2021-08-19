Mad River Investors Has $1.15 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mad River Investors lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 61.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,383 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 4,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

