MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

