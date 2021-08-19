Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.34.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.35. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

