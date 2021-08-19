Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

