Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.