Lua Token Price Reaches $0.0605 on Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

