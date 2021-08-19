Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $184.65 and last traded at $185.44. Approximately 69,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,853,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.48.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

