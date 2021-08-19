Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.59. 5,372,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

