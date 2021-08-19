Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.59. 5,372,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,055. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.