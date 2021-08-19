Lossless Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $581,156.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00151052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.86 or 0.99709516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00907849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.17 or 0.06728362 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

