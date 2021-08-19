$LONDON Market Cap Hits $711,780.21 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. $LONDON has a total market cap of $711,780.21 and approximately $24,081.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00136306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00151149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,914.04 or 1.00164853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00894025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

