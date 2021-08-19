Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.