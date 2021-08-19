Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 252,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,502,735 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

