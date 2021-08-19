Lipe & Dalton Purchases 512 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. 189,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

