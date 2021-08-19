Lipe & Dalton Makes New $117,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,202,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $19.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $654.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $658.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

