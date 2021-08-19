Lipe & Dalton Acquires 140 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.
Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.99. 11,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.
Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
