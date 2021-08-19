Lipe & Dalton Acquires 140 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.99. 11,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.