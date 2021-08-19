Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 37,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,897. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

