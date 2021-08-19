LGCY Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $87.09 million and $3.80 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

