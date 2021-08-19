LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.38 ($163.98).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €128.14.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

