Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

LGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,851. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

