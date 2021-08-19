Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
LGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,851. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
