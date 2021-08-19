LATOKEN (LA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.18 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and $142,169.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

