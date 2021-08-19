Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $21.21 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $56,751,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

