Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $78,919,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 663,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.