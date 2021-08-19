Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $42.15

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $39.77. Lands’ End shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 1,604 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.