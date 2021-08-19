Lachlan K. Murdoch Purchases 157,112 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

