La-Z-Boy Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

LZB stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

