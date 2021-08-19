L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

