Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 49.2% in July

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

