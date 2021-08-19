Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 49.2% in July

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.01.
About Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
