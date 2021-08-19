KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90. KushCo has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.59.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

