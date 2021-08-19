Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.69. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.