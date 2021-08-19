Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $81.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.