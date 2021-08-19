Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

KTB opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 104,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,739,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

