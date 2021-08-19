Konomi Network Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $14.60 million and $1.44 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00842603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00103193 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,072,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.