Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97. Klépierre has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

