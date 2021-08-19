Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,823. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

