Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

