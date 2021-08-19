Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KGJI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,491. Kingold Jewelry has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

