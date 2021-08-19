Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $168.17.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

