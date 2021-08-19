Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 185 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

